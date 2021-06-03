Showers and Storms Thursday

We have one more active day Thursday. Unlike Wednesday's widespread, steady, light to moderate rain this will be more scattered. A few showers in the morning will give way to afternoon showers and storms that will fire in the wake of the departing low. Watch for a few strong/severe storms (wind & hail) especially east of I-75 this afternoon, early evening. High pressure takes over for the weekend and it is looking GOOD! After highs in the 70 Thursday, they'll climb from the low 80s Friday to the mid 80s Saturday eventually maxing out in the mid to upper 80s Sunday.