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Showers and storms to roll through the Commonwealth

Decreasing temperatures by the afternoon.
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wlex
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Happy Saturday! It will be a wet and rainy day as a strong cold front approaches the Commonwealth. Showers and storms will increase as the day progresses, with our best chances of seeing storms in the afternoon. The severe threat is low due to cloud cover and cooler temperatures, but some of us may see a few stronger wind gusts. Temperatures will plummet once the front arrives, as the 40s return by Sunday morning. Sunday will be cooler but sunny with highs near 60.

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