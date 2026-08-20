Showers and Strong Storms Thursday Morning

A cold front dropping south keeps showers and storms firing Thursday morning with strong storms (damaging wind) and heavy rain possible, especially across southern counties. The highest threat for severe weather will stay west of I-65 with a gradual weakening trend likely as they enter our area. Active weather will wind down later in the day, leaving us mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. This weekend still looks very nice with highs in the 80s, partly to mostly sunny skies and only the slightest chance for stray showers or storms.