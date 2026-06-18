Showers and Strong to Severe Storms Thursday

Stay weather aware Thursday; a cold front will slowly sag south driving a round of showers and storms across the area. Watch for storms capable of damaging wind, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain. There may be a brief break late in the morning before scattered showers and strong storms fire in the afternoon, mainly south of I-64. A flood watch is in effect until 9 AM from Lexington into northern counties due to the heavy rain threat. Highs will top out in the low 80s and fall to the upper 70s Friday as everything simmers down to start your Father's Day weekend.