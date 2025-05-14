Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Showers and T-Showers Die Down Midweek

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday PM through Friday PM
slot2.jpg
weather
slot2.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot3.jpg
slot5.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Sunshine breaks through that persistent cloud cover Wednesday with just a few lingering showers and t-showers as low pressure finally departs. Expect highs in the upper 70s. A warm front will provide a brief taste of summer with higher humidity and highs soaring into the mid 80s Thursday, a good day for an early season dip in the neighborhood pool if it's open! Unfortunately, this will also leave the Commonwealth stuck in an unstable airmass. We'll need to watch for rounds of strong to severe storms Thursday night through Friday night.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18