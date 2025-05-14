Showers and T-Showers Die Down Midweek

Sunshine breaks through that persistent cloud cover Wednesday with just a few lingering showers and t-showers as low pressure finally departs. Expect highs in the upper 70s. A warm front will provide a brief taste of summer with higher humidity and highs soaring into the mid 80s Thursday, a good day for an early season dip in the neighborhood pool if it's open! Unfortunately, this will also leave the Commonwealth stuck in an unstable airmass. We'll need to watch for rounds of strong to severe storms Thursday night through Friday night.