Showers and T-Showers Tuesday

We need the rain but we're in for a gloomy Tuesday with widespread showers and even a few strong storms possible. Expect overcast skies and highs in the 60s with a gusty southwest wind. A wind advisory is in effect for western counties until 6 PM. Showers die down overnight with lows in the low 40s. Sunshine returns midweek but we'll end up cooler, expect highs in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday. The end of the week looks great as high pressure takes over but we could see another round of showers and storms closer to Easter.

