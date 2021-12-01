Showers Around Midweek

It's December 1st, the beginning of meteorological winter which runs through the end of February. If you're hoping for snow, prepare to be disappointed... Wednesday will bring a round of precipitation, but it'll be light rain with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. Thursday and Friday look spectacular, mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the low to mid 60s. Enjoy it while you can, a few more fronts are heading our way knocking down the temperature this weekend and bringing another round or two of showers Sunday and into early next week.