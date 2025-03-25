Watch Now
Showers Around Tuesday

Big Warm Up this Weekend
Tuesday will end up mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s and scattered showers in the morning with another round later in the day. Sunshine returns midweek but highs will stay in the low 50s. The rest of the week will feature a significant warm up with highs in the low 60s Thursday and soaring into the 70s this weekend. We'll also see a rising chance for showers and storms this weekend, most likely Saturday night into Sunday.

