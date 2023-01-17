Showers Fade, Unseasonably Warm Tuesday

We're in between rounds of rain Tuesday. A few morning showers will fade and clouds will break later in the day. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s. Round two fires up Wednesday with afternoon showers giving way to a round of showers and storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We'll need to watch for strong storms and heavy rain. We'll initially see balmy conditions with a gusty southwest wind and highs in the 60s Thursday but in the wake of that system highs will fall back to the 40s Friday and into the weekend.