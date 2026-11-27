After Lexington's wettest Thanksgiving on record and a steady, soaking rain across the area all day Thursday, we're wrapping it up with lingering scattered rain showers and sprinkles Friday. A few snow showers mixing in will be limited to the morning hours or higher elevations southeast later in the day. Watch for wet, slick roads. Expect a cloudy, windy and raw Friday with highs struggling to hit the upper 30s to low 40s. We'll catch a brief break Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs back in the 50s. More active weather ramps up Sunday, but this round will be mild enough to keep it straight rain, we may even throw in a few rumbles of thunder.