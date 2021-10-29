Showers Linger into the Weekend

Your Halloween weekend forecast is starting out appropriately dreary with mostly to partly cloudy skies, scattered showers and isolated t-showers as low pressure slowly spins overhead. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s. That low starts drifting northeast Saturday but don't expect much improvement. Extensive low cloud cover, drizzle and lingering showers will keep it gloomy, especially with highs in the upper 50s. Timing finally works in our favor late in the weekend. That pesky low is out of here and we'll clear out and dry out just in time for Halloween.