Showers Linger Midweek

Low pressure slowly pulls east midweek and we'll be left with extensive cloud cover and lingering showers, mainly in the morning across the Bluegrass. Expect highs in the low 60s. Thursday looks dry but stays mostly cloudy with highs around 60°. Round two fires up this weekend with another round of showers and t-showers likely starting late Friday and continuing overnight into Saturday.
Posted at 3:23 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 03:23:47-05
