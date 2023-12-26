Showers Linger Tuesday

Wet and dreary Christmas weather continues the day after. Expect a cloudy and cool Tuesday with above normal highs in the mid 50s but also with lingering showers. A slow moving low will spiral toward the Commonwealth and after a quiet Wednesday with highs in the low 50s and mostly cloudy skies, active weather will fire up again. Scattered rain showers will develop Thursday but we'll see an occasional rain/snow mix from Thursday night into Friday night as the low slides east and colder air follows.

