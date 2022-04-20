Showers on the Way

We've hit the middle of the week and the weather is evening out a bit. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies, isolated showers and highs back in the 60s Thursday. An approaching front will drive rounds of showers our way overnight into Thursday but stall to our northwest. Since it never passes, we won't cool down. In fact, we're in for a slightly summery pattern to wrap up the week and head into the weekend. High pressure anchored southeast and a persistent south/southwest flow will surge unseasonable warmth across the Commonwealth. Highs will climb from the upper 60s Thursday to the upper 70s Friday, peaking in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. For once the timing is working in our favor! Showers and storms are likely early next week, a few may creep in as early as Sunday evening.

