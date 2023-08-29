Showers Persist Southeast Tuesday

We have one more day with a split forecast across the area. In the Bluegrass, Tuesday will end up partly sunny with isolated showers. Southeastern counties will see more cloud cover, scattered showers and t-showers and slightly cooler highs. Expect highs generally in the low to mid 80s. All eyes are on Florida and the southeast coast midweek as Idalia makes a Wednesday morning landfall (possibly as a major hurricane) then curves east/northeast. We're in great shape with plenty of sunshine, dry weather and gradually warming highs the rest of the week. Another round of well above normal heat is brewing with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s late in your Labor Day weekend.

