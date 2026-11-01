Showers return to start November before warmer weather and more rain this week

We are kicking off the first day of November with cloudy skies and scattered light showers across Central and Eastern Kentucky!

After enjoying an extended stretch of beautiful fall weather, our weather pattern is finally beginning to change. We'll continue to see occasional showers throughout the day Sunday, with temperatures staying a little cooler thanks to the extra cloud cover.

The good news is that we won't be dealing with rain every day this week! A brief stretch of drier weather returns Monday and Tuesday, along with warmer temperatures, before another round of rain arrives by the middle of the week.

Cloudy Skies and Scattered Showers Sunday

Clouds will stick around throughout much of Sunday, with scattered light showers becoming more widespread as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

Rainfall will generally remain light, and not everyone will see rain throughout the entire day. Instead, expect occasional showers with some dry breaks in between.

Most of the Bluegrass region could receive around a tenth of an inch of rain or less, while locations farther southwest could pick up closer to a quarter to half an inch.

The clouds and showers will keep temperatures a little cooler, with afternoon highs generally reaching the mid to upper 60s across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Showers should gradually move out Sunday evening, with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Drier and Warmer Weather Returns Monday and Tuesday

We'll catch a brief break from the rain as we start the workweek!

Monday is looking mainly dry, with temperatures warming back into the upper 60s and low 70s across the region.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

You may notice a bit more of a breeze Tuesday as warmer air moves into the region ahead of our next weather system.

Most of the day should remain dry, making Tuesday a great opportunity to get outside before rain chances return.

Another Round of Rain Arrives Wednesday

Our next weather system will begin moving into the region late Tuesday night, bringing another round of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

A cold front is expected to move across Central Kentucky Wednesday morning, bringing rain through the area before gradually pushing east.

Some of the rain could be moderate to heavy at times, although the latest forecast suggests the system may move through fairly quickly.

Temperatures will remain relatively mild Wednesday, with afternoon highs generally reaching the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Additional Rain Chances Later This Week

While Thursday is currently looking mostly dry, we may not be finished with the rain just yet!

Another weather disturbance could bring additional showers Friday, with another opportunity for rainfall possible by next Sunday.

Across these weather systems, rainfall totals could add up to 1–2 inches, with some locations potentially receiving more than 3 inches.

This would bring some much-needed rainfall to portions of Kentucky that have been dealing with ongoing dry conditions.

Temperatures will also cool slightly toward the end of the week, with afternoon highs generally settling back into the mid to upper 60s Friday and Saturday.

Overall, we're heading into a much more active weather pattern as November gets underway, so keep the umbrella handy over the next several days!