Showers Start the Weekend

We're starting off the weekend in the mid to upper 70s but another round of unsettled weather is inbound. If you need to mow your lawn, there's still time, but you'll want to get it done early in the day. Showers and isolated t-showers will develop by mid to late afternoon and continue into Friday night. After isolated showers Saturday morning we'll see lingering morning clouds slowly breaking with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend, mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Next week we're in for our first summer heat wave with highs soaring up to and over 90° for the first time this year for most of the week. It'll be hotter, humid and straight up summery with a chance for afternoon showers and storms creeping in later in the week. Excellent pool weather but watch it if you work outside. This will be consistent, above normal heat for days in a row.