Showers, Storms and Heavy Rain to Start the Weekend

Thursday looks good but brace for more active weather heading into the weekend. We'll end up partly sunny with a few showers and isolated t-showers possible Thursday afternoon and near normal highs in the upper 70s. Widespread showers and storms develop overnight into Friday as low pressure tracks across the Commonwealth. Severe storms aren't expected but watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain with 1" to 2" possible through Friday night. With extensive cloud cover and precipitation highs will run cool Friday, in the upper 60s to low 70s. If you're wondering when it's finally going to warm up, we flip the switch just as the calendar kicks over to June. Highs will soar to the low to mid 80s early next week with plenty of sunshine, spectacular pool weather!