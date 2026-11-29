We're wrapping up the weekend with a strong Ohio Valley low that will spark widespread showers, isolated strong storms and gusty wind. Expect showers Sunday with embedded thunderstorms starting mid to late morning and continuing through the afternoon. Isolated strong to severe storms (damaging wind) are possible but looking less likely. A marginal risk for severe storms is in effect from I-75, west. We'll all experience a strong southeast to southwest wind with 30 to 40+ mph gusts possible; a wind advisory is in effect until early Monday morning. This will be another soaking rain, with amounts from 0.5" to over 1". Use caution on the roads today; the wind and rain combo could lead to low visibility and slick conditions.