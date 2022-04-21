Mainly Morning Showers Thursday

A cold front drops south and stalls along the Ohio River Thursday. Ahead of it, rounds of showers that will mainly impact the area Thursday morning and gradually fade through the day. It will be windy and mostly cloudy day otherwise with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. That boundary lifts northeast as a warm front to start the weekend and we'll enjoy a taste of early summer warmth for a couple of days. Highs will surge into the upper 70s to low 80s Friday through Sunday thanks to a strong south/southwest flow wrapping around high pressure anchored southeast. The really good news? Plenty of sunshine will accompany those unseasonable highs. Watch for late weekend showers and storms, possibly as early as Sunday evening but likely Monday. Another cool snap follows that could lead to a midweek frost/freeze threat.