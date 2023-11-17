Showers to Start the Weekend

Showers and isolated t-showers fire up to kick off the weekend, we certainly need the rain, but the timing is unfortunate. Expect a cloudy, cooler and at times wet Friday as a cold front slides east. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s then fall to the low to mid 50s as we dry out and sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday. Another round of showers and t-showers will head our way next week, peaking Tuesday with even colder air following. There's still a slim chance for a brief wintry mix at the tail end of the precipitation Wednesday morning. A big chill settles in for a mostly sunny and dry Thanksgiving.

