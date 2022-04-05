Showers Tuesday, Strong Storms Wednesday

Widespread showers developed Monday night into Tuesday morning and will continue on and off throughout the day as a front drops south and briefly stalls. It will be an overcast, wet but mild Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Low pressure tracks east Wednesday and we'll see a break in the rain overnight into Wednesday morning. A cold front will sweep in from out west and ahead of it highs will spike in the upper 60s near 70°. It will also fire a round of strong storms in the afternoon/evening with the best chance for a few severe storms (damaging wind) across southeastern counties. Thursday looks cool and dry but watch for more rain Friday. In the wake of that system temperatures tank early in the weekend with highs Friday and Saturday in the 40s and lows near freezing. A few rain to snow showers will be possible Saturday morning with frost/freeze potential this weekend as well.