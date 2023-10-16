The late weekend rain winds down Monday morning, but the clouds will stick around. Expect overcast skies with below normal highs in the mid 50s. We'll enjoy a break in the clouds with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s Tuesday and even more sunshine with near normal highs in the upper 60s midweek. We'll peak around 70° Thursday but see a rain chance on the rise Friday.
Showers Wind Down Monday Morning
A Cloudy and Cool Start to the Work Week
Posted at 3:37 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 03:37:15-04
