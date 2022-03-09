Showers Wrap Up Early Midweek

Wednesday morning rain showers will wrap up as a brief rain to snow mix before we dry out later in the day. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Enjoy Thursday. It won't be incredibly warm but we will end up mostly sunny and dry with highs in the 50s. This weekend brings what could be a significant late season round of winter weather and wicked cold. Low pressure passing to our southeast will sling a round of rain over to accumulating snow our way with the highest snow threat over eastern Kentucky. If you're driving east/northeast this weekend expect potential delays. Much colder air will crash in Saturday with highs in many locations not cracking freezing and Sunday morning lows in the teens.