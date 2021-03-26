Simmering Down Friday

We'll start the weekend off with a gusty, cooler and drier Friday. Expect highs on either side of 60° with clouds slowly decreasing through the day. Saturday will bring a warm surge as a southerly wind sets up, highs will soar into the 70s again. Watch for strong storms with heavy rain and gusty wind Saturday night and lingering clouds and showers Sunday. Highs will fall back to the 60s late in the weekend.