Menu

Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Simmering Down Friday

But More Storms Later this Weekend
items.[0].videoTitle
Friday sunrise forecast
3.jpg
1.jpg
2.jpg
Posted at 4:05 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 07:02:09-04

We'll start the weekend off with a gusty, cooler and drier Friday. Expect highs on either side of 60° with clouds slowly decreasing through the day. Saturday will bring a warm surge as a southerly wind sets up, highs will soar into the 70s again. Watch for strong storms with heavy rain and gusty wind Saturday night and lingering clouds and showers Sunday. Highs will fall back to the 60s late in the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!