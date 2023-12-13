Slightly Cooler Wednesday

A cold front slides east and washes out Wednesday, we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies and cooler highs in the mid to upper 40s in the Bluegrass with 50s hanging on southeast. High pressure takes over with plenty of sunshine and highs rising into the low to mid 50s the rest of the week into the weekend. A few showers (rain) will be possible late in the weekend, mainly over eastern counties.
Posted at 4:11 AM, Dec 13, 2023
A cold front slides east and washes out Wednesday, we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies and cooler highs in the mid to upper 40s in the Bluegrass with 50s hanging on southeast. High pressure takes over with plenty of sunshine and highs rising into the low to mid 50s the rest of the week into the weekend. A few showers (rain) will be possible late in the weekend, mainly over eastern counties.
