Slightly Unsettled Midweek

Low pressure across the deep south will sling just enough moisture our way midweek to bump up cloud cover and spark a few showers. Expect increasing clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) from north to south Wednesday resulting in a high temperature spread from the low 70s north to low/mid 60s south. The best chance for scattered showers will develop in the afternoon toward our southern border with isolated to a few showers possible in the Bluegrass. That low slides east St. Patrick's Day and we'll see highs spike around 70° Thursday. Widespread showers and t-showers will fire Friday with a brief weekend cooldown following.