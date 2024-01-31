Slowly Drying Out Midweek

The showers are over, but clouds linger midweek. Expect a mostly cloudy Wednesday with near normal highs in the low 40s. High pressure takes over through the end of the work week and sunshine finally returns with a warming trend to go with it. We'll end up mostly to partly sunny Thursday through Saturday with highs climbing into the low to mid 50s, well above normal early February warmth! A southern storm will throw increasing clouds and a few showers across southern counties late in the weekend.

