Slowly Getting Better

After that dreary end to the weekend with a few snowflakes mixing in with cold rain showers, it gets a little better Monday. We'll end up mostly to partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers possible over far northeastern counties. Highs will stay mired in the 40s so it's still chilly, but not for long. We'll jump to the low 60s Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Wednesday will be gusty, a strong southwest wind will crank ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring widespread showers Thursday. Highs will surge to the upper 60s, low 70s midweek then crash back to the 40s and 50s behind the front.

