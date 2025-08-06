Slowly heating up by the weekend

Our temperatures are slowly increasing as our daily rain chances stay isolated through the work week. Those who saw any of this afternoon's showers saw their temperatures fall just a bit, but a lot of us stayed in the middle 80s. This evening, we will fall to the upper 60s with a shower or two lingering overnight. The rest of the week will be calmer yet hotter as our highs will increase to the upper 80s with an isolated shower two in the afternoon. By the weekend, we will see highs near 90, making it a perfect weekend for a trip to the pool or a backyard BBQ.