Slowly Shaking the Wind and the Chill

Rain Chance Rising Derby Weekend
Posted at 3:55 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 03:55:47-04

The upper low that's kept our weather so gusty, cool and unsettled finally loosens its grip and slowly slides east midweek. We're still windy Wednesday but gusts are backing off, expect a west/northwest wind sustained at 10 to 15 mph with gusts closer to 25 mph. We'll end up partly to mostly sunny withs highs in the low 60s. High pressure takes over Thursday, watch for isolated areas of patchy frost in the morning with highs surging to the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, we won't be able to hang onto this into your Derby weekend. Scattered showers and isolated t-showers will develop Friday afternoon/evening as a warm front lifts into the area and stalls. Derby day looks a little better with morning showers giving way to partly sunny skies later in the day. Highs will rise closer to 70° in Lexington with mid 70s in Louisville.

