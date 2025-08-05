Keep that umbrella nearby as our afternoon pattern of showers and storms continues through the rest of the workweek. We will slowly see our temperatures rise by the weekend as we will reach more seasonal values. Our rain chances do decrease to more isolated levels by Thursday, as most of us will be dry by the end of the week. Tonight, our temperatures will drop to the mid-60s before we reach the upper 80s on Wednesday.
Slowly starting to warm up as our weather pattern continues
Afternoon showers and storms are possible the rest of the workweek
