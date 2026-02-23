Slowly warming back to seasonal highs

It was a cold Monday, with highs struggling to reach the lower 30s and plenty of snow showers across the Commonwealth. Monday evening will be frigid, with overnight lows in the teens. Thankfully, we will begin to warm up as the week continues. Tuesday will be warm with highs in the lower 40s under a partly cloudy sky. By Wednesday, highs will be north of 50 with rain chances increasing by Wednesday evening. The end of the week will be near seasonal, and we'll reach the 60s by Saturday.