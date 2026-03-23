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Slowly warming back up

Highs to reach the upper 50s on Tuesday
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wlex
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Posted

Our workweek will start much cooler than the weekend, with highs staying in the mid-50s until midweek. Tonight, temperatures will plummet into the lower 30s, with some of us seeing patchy frost by the morning. A quiet weather pattern will take over through midweek, with highs slowly climbing into the 60s by Wednesday. Our next chance of rain will arrive by Thursday as a cold front passes through the Commonwealth. We could see a few showers and storms alongside the front as highs return to the 50s by the weekend.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18