Slowly warming back up

Our workweek will start much cooler than the weekend, with highs staying in the mid-50s until midweek. Tonight, temperatures will plummet into the lower 30s, with some of us seeing patchy frost by the morning. A quiet weather pattern will take over through midweek, with highs slowly climbing into the 60s by Wednesday. Our next chance of rain will arrive by Thursday as a cold front passes through the Commonwealth. We could see a few showers and storms alongside the front as highs return to the 50s by the weekend.