Slowly warming up for Saturday

Happy Sunday! Get ready for a comfortable start to the weekend as highs will stay subseasonal. A few of us will see an isolated shower during the morning hours and in the afternoon, but most of us will be dry. A mixture of sunshine and clouds will be overhead as the UV index reaches a 10 by the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid-60s before the heat and humidity return on Sunday. Highs will return to the 90s by the start of the workweek, with a chance of showers and storms.