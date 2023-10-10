Slowly Warming Up through Midweek

We're in for a spectacular Tuesday, straight up sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. A midweek warmup is still in the works, highs will jump to the low 70s Wednesday and surge closer to 80° Thursday as a warm front lifts through. Enjoy it while you can. We really need rain, and it's on the way but the timing is terrible. Showers and t-showers will develop late Friday and spike Saturday along a cold front. Highs will fall from the 70s Friday to the 60s Saturday and bottom out in the 50s Sunday.

