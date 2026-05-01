Small Change To The Derby Day Forecast

We're looking at a very chilly first Saturday in May. After Junelike temperatures for most of April, Saturday will feel more like late March. High temps look to stay in the upper 50s which would be top 10 cold for the Derby. The official temperature comes from the Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport a few miles from the track. By the time the race runs at about 7:00, temperatures will be back into the mid 50s

A small rain chance has also snuck into the forecast, mainly in the middle of the day for Louisville. It's not a big chance and staying dry is more likely. Even if we do see rain at Churchill, it won't amount to much.

That same basic forecast also stands for most of the area as we all will see a very cool first Saturday in May.