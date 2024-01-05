Snow And Rain For Saturday

A Snow Advisory goes into effect in the predawn hours of Saturday morning through midday for the northeastern parts of the area, including Lexington. The Advisory is essentially along and north of the Kentucky River.

Rain will arrive late tonight and should eventually mix with and change to snow for parts of the area with light, slushy, accumulations possible. For most of us, it's a trace to fraction of an inch with a few bursts able to put down just a bit more.

Temperatures look to be marginal, both in the air and the ground temperatures staying at or above freezing. It's the heavier bursts that can overcome the melting and produce the light accumulations. Use extra care if you're driving in the snow.

Prime time for this event will be from around 6:00 am to about 11 am. By Saturday afternoon, the snow should be gone as temperatures warm to near 40.

Stay Weather Aware with LEX 18 StormTracker Weather for any forecast updates and keep the weather with you with the StormTracker Weather App.

