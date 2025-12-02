Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snow Ends Early Tuesday, Watch for Slick Roads

Lingering Clouds with a Cold Afternoon
Wet and wintry weather winds down early Tuesday morning, and we'll be left with slick roads, overcast skies, isolated snow showers/flurries and highs in the mid 30s. Clouds break overnight, and lows will plunge to the low 20s. Sunshine returns midweek but the cold lingers, Wednesday's highs will stay in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday brings back the clouds, we'll stay in the 30s. This weekend's looking messy with rain and snow showers possible.

