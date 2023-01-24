Snow For Some But Cold Rain For Most

A strong storm is moving into the Ohio Valley tonight. With a forecast storm track to our west and north it means for most of us it will be just a cold rain. This all begins for us in the hours after midnight. There is a Snow Advisory north of I-64 for a chance of light accumulations of wet, slushy snow and this may be well north of I-64. The snow will be heavier north of Cincinnati and Louisville so if you're heading in those directions, be aware of changing conditions.

LEX 18

Temperatures tomorrow will spike up into the upper 40s and may push 50 in many places, especially east of I-75. The rain will become spottier tomorrow afternoon and the possibility of some sun coming out for a time.

LEX 18

As the storm continues to strengthen and as it passes it will crank the wind up and there is a Wind Advisory tomorrow for gusts to 45 mph.

LEX 18

Stay Weather Aware and keep up with later forecasts in case the storm track alters south. There will be a sharp gradient between some decent accumulations and nothing but rain.