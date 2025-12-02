Snow Is Done But Cold Continues

Winter has gotten a quick start. Cold and snow have overspread most of the nation, including those of us in the Bluegrass.

We'll start off Wednesday in the low 20s. Even as the Sun emerges through the clouds our highs will stay very cold, topping out in the upper 30s. In fact, our highs Wednesday, and for the next week, may not get out of the 30s. That puts us better than 10 degrees below normal.

Today's snowfall was light with most less than 2". Lexington came in at 1.5" officially at the Blue Grass Airport. The snowfall tapered as you went to the southeast and got close to 4 inches closer to the Ohio River.

Nationally, there's a big early season snow cover. After the big weekend snow across the Midwest and Great Lakes and yesterday's Ohio Valley snow, over 1/3 of the country had snow on the ground this morning.