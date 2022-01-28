Snow Is Not Done Yet

So far Lexington has seen just over an inch of snow as of early afternoon. For the rest of today and this evening there will be areas of snow showers/squalls that can produce locally heavy bursts, especially west and south of Lexington. Away from those bands, less snow is likely.

In the heavier snow showers, visibility can be reduced and snow can accumulate quickly making travel difficult at times. Even in the lighter snow areas travel may be impacted as temperatures drop this evening.