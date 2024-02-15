Snow Possible Late Friday

After the 60s of today, we get another flirtation with winter late Friday into Saturday.

Rain will begin in the afternoon and then change to a wintry mix and snow either late in the afternoon or more likely in the evening. At this point, the best chances for the best accumulations look to be north and east of Lexington. The chances for at least some accumulation are best north of I-64.

There are some things working against significant accumulations. The time of the changeover from rain to snow. The relatively short amount of time for the snow to fall and temperatures that will be near freezing. At this point for central Kentucky we're looking at a transition around the evening drive time. It will occur later in the evening in southeastern Kentucky.

The best advice is to Stay Weather Aware.