Happy Sunday! It will be a cold and dreary Sunday, with snow showers possible throughout the day. Some snow showers could turn into snow squalls, lowering visibility for short periods. Accumulations will be minor if anything can stick. By the evening, temperatures will drop to the upper 20s. We will gradually warm up as the workweek continues. By midweek, it will be back into the 50s.
Snow showers are possible throughout Sunday
Highs to reach the lower 30s
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.