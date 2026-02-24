Snow Showers Back off Tuesday

We finally shake those persistent snow showers that started off the work week, but Tuesday is still looking chilly. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Better that Monday but still below normal, a strong south wind will accentuate the chill. A cold front drops south and stalls overnight, we could see a isolated rain or snow showers Wednesday morning. The much better chance for widespread rain kicks in Wednesday night into Thursday as low pressure passes to our south. A northeast will push temperatures low enough that a brief round of mixed wintry precipitation will be possible across far northern counties Thursday morning. Highs will hit the 50s Wednesday, dip to the 40s Thursday and surge back into the 50s Friday and 60s Saturday.