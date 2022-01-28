Snow Showers Friday

Winter clamps down again to start the weekend! We're in for a cloudy, blustery, and cold Friday with highs around freezing and scattered snow showers on and off through the day. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Saturday morning for additional accumulation in our southeastern mountain counties overnight. Clouds break, snow showers fade, and a deep freeze sets up overnight in the Bluegrass. Expect Saturday morning lows in the upper single digits to low teens with the wind chill dipping below zero at times. Sunshine returns Saturday but highs will struggle to hit the mid to upper 20s. Sunday looks a little milder, partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s south.