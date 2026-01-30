Snow Showers Start the Weekend

Old Man Winter is relentless as we wrap up January! We're in for another blast of Arctic air accompanied by a round of light snow (mainly southeast) this weekend. A winter weather advisory is in effect southeast Friday night for a couple of inches of snow. We'll see minor to light accumulation, if any at all, in the Bluegrass. Along with snow that will exacerbate already poor road conditions, bitter cold dominates. Highs will fall from the 20s Friday to the teens Saturday and back into the 20s Sunday. Expect overnight lows in the single digits to subzero in spots. A cold weather advisory is in effect Friday night for a wicked wind chill from -5° to -10°. We'll see a break in the deep freeze next week with highs in the 30s, still well below normal but possibly making it above freezing.