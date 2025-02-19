Stay weather aware! Snow will slowly wind down mid to late Wednesday morning, watch for snow covered and hazardous road conditions with very cold Arctic air hindering road treatments. A winter storm warning remains in effect until noon. We'll end up cloudy and cold through the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 20s. A parting shot of snow showers Wednesday evening will put down additional light accumulation and could negatively impact roads a second time. With snowpack and frigid air in place we're in the deep freeze for a couple of days. Thursday's high will struggle to hit the upper teens and we'll crash to the single digits, near zero Friday morning with bitterly cold, subzero wind chills. A cold weather advisory goes into effect Thursday morning.
Snow Significantly Impacts the Wednesday Morning Commute
Deep Freeze Follows Thursday, Friday
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.