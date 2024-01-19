Snow Winds Down Friday Morning

Our latest blast of winter weather slowly winds down Friday morning but the impact will linger. Expect snow showers to persist through the morning and fade later in the day. With cloudy skies and more Arctic air invading (highs in the 20s) all that snow will stick with us and untreated, unplowed roads will remain hazardous. We're back in the deep freeze this weekend. Saturday morning lows will bottom out in the single digits with flurries overnight and a wicked, subzero wind chill close to advisory criteria for the second time this week. Sunshine returns Saturday but highs will struggle to hit the upper teens/low 20s. With clear skies, snow on the ground and light wind, Sunday morning lows have a chance to drop below zero for the first time since December of 2022 in Lexington. Next week the pattern flips, we'll trend significantly warmer with rain instead of snow chances.

