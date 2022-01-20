Watch
Snow Winds Down Thursday

But the Deep Freeze Hangs Around
Posted at 4:05 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 04:05:03-05

Our latest blast of winter weather is out of here Thursday but the impact, and the cold, will linger. Watch for slick and hazardous roads Thursday morning. We'll see mostly to partly cloudy skies and cold highs staying in the 20s. After a frigid dip to the upper single digits/low teens overnight we're still in the 20s Friday but with a wicked, single digit wind chill thrown into the mix thanks to a northeast breeze. Saturday stays dry and partly sunny with highs taking a shot at freezing.

